Assofermet Acciai, the Suez crisis has caused a +150% increase in steel transport costs
If breakbulk continues to pass through Suez, container ships have been diverted to the Cape of Good Hope
Milano
March 11, 2024
The Suez crisis has resulted in a +150% increase in the cost of
transport of steel, as announced by Assofermet Acciai,
The Italian Association of Trade, Distribution and
pre-processing of steels, scrap, metals and hardware,
specifying that for steel, which traditionally passed through the
Red Sea, the average price of container ship transport is
increased from $1,200 per TEU in December 2023 to around $3,000
dollars per TEU container, type of container that can
contain about 25 tons of steel. Highlighting that all the
major container shipping companies continue to
choose to bypass Suez via the Cape of Good Hope,
Assofermet Acciai has specified that, after the speculations of the month of
January which had led to an increase in the cost of transport by
+500% compared to December values, reaching a
peak of $5,300 per TEU, during the month of February the
cost has steadily decreased.
"It was above all - explained Gian Pietro
Alberti, member of the Technical Committee of Assofermet Acciai -
the speculative effect of transport companies, today
significantly reduced, to justify the increases seen for the
throughout the first month of the year. The situation - he stressed
Alberti - however, continues to be highly volatile and
unpredictable, because freight prices change
and make it impossible to hypothesize the evolution of the
costs from one day to the next. On a general level, one of the elements
justifying the increases is that a
A container ship's day at sea has a cost ranging from
$150,000 to $200,000 (typical cost of a mega-ship
container ship, which carries between 10,000 and 24,000 containers).
In addition to the effect on prices, there is an increase in transport times:
to transport steel from non-EU countries in the Far East are
15 to 25 days longer than the 30 days
before the crisis began."
"The situation is very different," Alberti continued, "for the
breakbulk vessels, i.e. vessels carrying steel
in bulk and not in containers. Generally, for these ships it continues to
it would be more convenient to go through Suez." Alberti has
recalled that the main costs of the Red Sea for the Extreme
East-Mediterranean Sea are the toll due to the authority
Egypt for the transit through the canal and the increase in the premium
insurance: indicatively, for a ship of 50,000 tons of
The toll is around $190,000 per
and the insurance premium is about $150,000
for each ship. However, for breakbulk vessels, switch from the
Cape of Good Hope would cost even more.
Assofermet Acciai also recalled that most of the
of steel exported to Italy and Europe passes through the
through the Suez Canal and that in the course of 2023, in line with
previous years, some of the countries that exported the most
steel in Italy and the EU were India, China, Vietnam,
Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, all countries that have traditionally
they were passing through the Red Sea. Overall, in 2023 they have
exported 5.48 million tonnes of steel to Italy, i.e.
73.8% of the total steel imported into Italy from
non-EU (7.42 million tonnes). The association specified
whereas a similar trend is valid for the entire European Union:
from the same six countries came 16.14 million tons on
29.3 million total global imports (data
Eurometal-Assofermet).
With 1.3 million tonnes, in particular, last year it was
India is the country to have exported the most steel to Italy,
followed by China with 1.1 million tonnes. Altogether
In 2023 there was a surge of +62% compared to 2022:
two years ago, the six countries analysed exported 3.3 million euros to Italy.
million tons of steel.
