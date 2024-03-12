Two new tugboats in the Rimorchiatori Mediterranei fleet

In the fleet of the MSC Group's Rimorchiatori Mediterranei,
which consists of more than 170 vessels, two new units have entered
with delivery from the Sanmar shipyard to the subsidiary
Tugboats Augusta of the tugboat San Vitale
following
the recent entry into the fleet of the sister ship Ortigia
.
The San Vitale measures 24.4 meters in length, 12 meters in length
length and 5.45 meters draught. Can reach 12.5
speed nodes and accommodate up to seven members
of the crew. The new unit has a
fixed point of more than 70 tonnes, and will initially be
employed in the port of Milazzo. Ortigia, a unit of
of the same characteristics but with a capacity of 60 TBP, it is used in
towing operations in the port of Syracuse. Both units,
which are the fourth and third tugs delivered in the last
year from the Turkish shipyard to the subsidiary of Tugboats
are compliant with the IMO Tier III standard, which reduces the
emissions into the atmosphere of NOx (nitrogen oxides) produced by the
combustion.
Rimorchiatori Augusta is operating in Sicily in the ports of
Augusta, Catania, Messina, Milazzo, Pozzallo and Syracuse.