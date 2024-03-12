Fincantieri - Qatar Navy agreement for naval education and training

In Doha, the Fincantieri Group signed a memorandum of understanding of
understanding with the Qatar Emiri Naval Forces with
the aim of initiating a dialogue leading to new contracts
for the provision of education and training
state-of-the-art for QENF staff. The group
and the Qatari Navy will continue their
dialogue on the contents and modalities for Fincantieri
can continue to deliver and improve the Italian modules
leading the way in education and training with the
support from the Italian authorities and other partners
in the field of Defence.
In June 2016, the Armed Forces of Qatar and Fincantieri
signed a contract for the construction of seven naval vessels and the
provision of in-service support, integrated logistic support,
technical training for crews and basic maintenance technicians, and
operational training for crews and language courses for each
ship, as well as food, lodging and related infrastructure.
Fincantieri has already delivered six ships and disbursed part of the
activities, including part of staff training
of the Qatar Navy. Following up on training courses
already successfully completed in Italy by Fincantieri,
Focus on the operation of the combat system
Italian on board the ships and consistent with the training tools
already supplied, the Qatar Navy is interested in
implement training and training programs for this purpose
to maintain the skills acquired with continuous updates
inside.