Rail Cargo Group operates two new rail services between Germany and Northern Italy

Rail Cargo Group (RCG), the transport company
rail freight of the Austrian ÖBB Group, which operates two
new rail connections on the Brenner axis between Germany and Germany.
and Italy. The first service connects Verona with Göttingen, in
Lower Saxony, and is made with four rotations
weekly, while the second connects Padua with Hanover always
with four round trips per week.
In addition, still with regard to the connections between Germany and
Italy, RCG has increased the frequency of the
weekly rotations between Verona and Wuppertal.