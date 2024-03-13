ERC welcomes the approval of the proposal for an EU regulation on the use of rail capacity

If yesterday was a black day for organizations
representing the rail transport sector
of goods because, with the green light from the European Parliament to
new rules on the weight and dimensions of heavy-duty vehicles
enable the introduction of maga-trucks on European roads
(
of 12
March
2024), it is feared that this could further and further
significantly decrease the ability to compete
of the railway mode, always yesterday the same
organisations in the rail sector have welcomed the
what, given the outcome of the day, can be
considered a consolation prize.
Yesterday, in fact, the European Parliament also approved the
Proposal for a regulation on the use of railway capacity
amending Directive No. 34 of 2021 and repealing Regulation No.
913 of 2010. The Community of European Railway & Infrastructure
Companies (CER) welcomed the result of the vote, calling it 'a
Important step towards a substantial increase in capacity
and better capacity management.
This legislation - underlined the European association, which
represents national railway undertakings and associations,
railway infrastructure managers and charterers of
rolling stock - will help the industry to optimise the
capacity and avoid wasted capacity, to increase the
modal shift and to achieve the ambitious objectives of the
Green Deal and the Smart Mobility and Strategy
sustainable'.
The appreciation of the ERC, in particular, is addressed to the
creation of a European Rail Platform (ERP), including
in the proposal, with involvement in the award process
railway capacity of railway undertakings and
capacity applicants, as well as inclusion in the
regulation of funding deemed sufficient for the implementation of the
digitalisation of capacity and management of
and the requirement for multi-annual funding by the
Member States for a period of at least five years.