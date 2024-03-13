CLIA commissions RINA to carry out a study to address the sustainable future of the cruise industry

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has
commissioned to the Italian Society of Classification and
RINA certification the implementation of a study aimed at
Directing the cruise industry's investment plan
towards a sustainable future. The research will outline the scenario
up to 2050, mapping energy needs,
infrastructure and regulations. The study will cover all
areas of the world outside Europe and will focus on
A holistic view of infrastructure and regulatory needs
of the cruise industry. The goal is to map the state
and future developments in infrastructure and use of the
alternative fuels in the next 5-10 years. A focus
will focus on the impact of the itineraries and
cruise ship operations, both at sea and at sea
and in port.
RINA specified that the study for CLIA, a combination that
represents 95% of the global cruise ship fleet,
It will include: the analysis of routes, fuels and
propulsion options in the global cruise market; the
assessment of global infrastructure for different fuels,
bunkering and shore-side power supply; THE STUDY
international and national regulatory frameworks for greenhouse gas
greenhouse effect and their impact on design and
on the operation of ships; estimation of the volume of vectors
energy needed to achieve the
decarbonization; the estimation of the locations and sizes of the
infrastructure needed to support the itineraries and
technologies, considering the opportunities of
financing and investment globally.