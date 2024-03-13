WSC teams up with NCB to combat undeclared or misdeclared maritime shipments of dangerous goods

The World Shipping Council (WSC), the international association
representing the containerised shipping sector,
chose the National Cargo Bureau (NCB) as its supplier
independent for the digital platform of the Cargo Safety Program,
the system that will represent the evolution of the system
Hazcheck Detect which was created by NCB in order to
Identify dangerous goods shipments that are not
misrepresented as such or misrepresented as such.
Announcing the agreement with NCB, which is a
Non-profit assisting the U.S. Coast Guard
in the implementation of the provisions of the International Convention
SOLAS for the protection of human life at sea, the WSC has
highlighted that, despite international and national regulations
transport of dangerous goods, these cargoes continue to
misdeclared or undeclared, and this - has
underlined the shipping association - causes an alarming
increase in fires on ships.
Currently, Hazcheck Detect processes more than ten million
bookings per month to identify suspicious cases of shipments
of undeclared or declared dangerous goods
mistakenly. "WSC and NCB - explained the president and
Chief Executive of the World Shipping Council, John Butler -
share a commitment to the safety of human life and
goods at sea. Thanks to NCB's considerable expertise and experience,
The Cargo Safety Program is an important new tool
to make workplaces safer for crews
transport workers and communities, as well as
improve operational efficiency for shippers."