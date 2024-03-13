The largest capacity container ship ever arrived at the Genoese terminal docked at SECH

This morning at the SECH container terminal of PSA Italy in the port of
The MSC Anita
has landed in Genoa which, with a
16,000 TEUs, is the world's largest container ship.
never docked at the terminal. It's a new ship,
presented on 4 September at the DSIC shipyards, which
MSC used in the Dragon service, the link between the
Far East and the Mediterranean, departing from Shanghai and touching in the
major ports in the East including Ningbo, Yantian and Singapore, and the
major Mediterranean ports including Genoa, Fos-sur-Mer and
Barcelona.
The previous record docking took place at the PSA SECH terminal
in January 2022 with the CMA CGM Scandola container rack by
Capacity of 15,128 TEUs.