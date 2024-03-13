Del Corona & Scardigli has acquired a majority stake in DLG Move

The Livorno shipping company U. Del Corona &
Scardigli has acquired the majority of the share capital of DLG Move,
Tuscan company specialized in contract logistics. Contextually
At the end of the transaction, U. Del Corona & Scardigli S.r.l.
Its own contract logistics business unit has been established
within the new group company. At the same time, DLG
Move has changed its name to DCS Move Srl and has
appointed Luigi Del Corona as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Leonardo Filippi
as Chief Executive Officer.
DLG Move, now DCS Move, currently has around 50,000
square meters of covered warehouses located near the main
luxury and industrial manufacturing centers.