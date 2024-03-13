The size of the German merchant fleet is stable in 2023

Verband Deutscher Reeder (VDR), the shipowners' association
announced today that in 2023 the size of the
has remained stable
as the world's seventh largest merchant fleet and leader in the
container segment. At the end of 2023, the merchant fleet
The German fleet consisted of a total of 1,800 ships for a total of 47
million gross tonnage compared to 1,839 ships at 31
December 2022 for 44.8 million GRT. In the field of
container carriers, in 2023 German ships of this type have
totalled 29 million GRT, placing it in first place in the
world ranking ahead of China with 28.1 million GRT.
"The figures," commented the Director General of the VDR,
Martin Kröger - show that Germany is still a
of the world's most important maritime nations and plays a role in the
in strong and competitive shipping. In order for this to remain
The same applies in the future, he added, to the general conditions
for shipping companies in Germany must be maintained
attractive and stable'.
With regard to the typology of German companies in the sector
VDR specified that most of the
German shipping fleets are medium-sized, and 80% of these
companies has less than ten vessels. In the German merchant fleet, 881
ships fly the flag of an EU country, of which 259 are flagged
German, 386 Portuguese-flagged vessels, 135 Portuguese-flagged vessels
Cyprus, 41 Maltese-flagged vessels and 60 vessels fly the flag of a
other EU country. This means that a German ship on
two sails under the flag of an EU nation.