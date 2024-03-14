Captrain Italia signs a sale and lease-back agreement with Railpool

The railway company Captrain Italia of the French SNCF group
has entered into an agreement with the German leasing company
Railpool rail vehicles under which Captrain will relinquish
Munich-based company has its own fleet of 13 locomotives
Alstom Traxx DC3 with Last Mile module that Railpool will rent
to Captrain through a long-term contract.
Captrain has specified that this agreement will allow
the company to consolidate its fleet strategy, being able to
benefit from a comprehensive full-service maintenance agreement
by Railpool since these 13 locomotives are
They will be added to the 19 units already rented
from Railpool to Captrain, eight of which will be delivered from
from the second half of 2024. At full capacity, therefore, Captrain
It will have a total homogeneous fleet of 32 locomotives
managed by Railpool.
Captrain Italia, which is part of the Captrain transport network
rail freight in the European continent, provides rail services
on the main traffic routes with a widespread network in the
Central and Northern Italy, operating at all border points with
France, Switzerland, Slovenia and Austria.
Railpool, with a fleet of more than 600 electric locomotives and
148 passenger carriages, is one of the leading charterers in the
European market for rail vehicles.