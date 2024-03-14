testata inforMARE
INDUSTRY
The LNG supply chain to power road and maritime transport is growing further in Italy
Arzà (Assogasliquidi-Federchimica): the time has come to move from individual and occasional initiatives to support LNG to a strategic and structural approach
Roma
March 14, 2024
In 2023, activities with natural gas deposits grew by +10%, confirming its position as the largest distribution system in Europe. He pointed this out Assogasliquidi-Federchimica, the Italian association of gas companies liquids, highlighting that the supply chain, founded in 2013 on the initiative of of member companies, in ten years it has reached the European. Specifically, according to data from the SSLNG Watch report carried out by MBS Consulting, as of December 2023 there were 293 activities with LNG depots in Italy for the various uses of the product, with a growth of +10% compared to 2022. It has also grown the organic supply chain with seven new production plants for a total of 18 and a production capacity of 40,000 tons/year of bioLNG. In 2024, five new plants are planned with additional seven in the design phase. Wider and wider availability of bioLNG is then awaited through the use of the Virtual Liquefaction service offered by the regasification plants.

With regard to consumption, Assogasliquidi-Federchimica has made I note that 2023 has seen an increase of +15% compared to compared to the previous year, with volumes of over 151,000 tonnes, growth mainly driven by the recovery in demand for heavy road transport. In the latter sector - he specified The Association - there are now 159 points of sale, for a growth of +13.5% (19 new plants, four of which in the South), and A total circulating fleet of 4,900 vehicles: here the figure is negative (-68%) compared to 2022 due to the increase in inflation due to the crisis that has slowed down investments, but between the end of the of the year and the start of 2024 - the association specified - the perspective has already changed.

The number of operators authorised to sell LNG is also increasing, with The entry into the list of some big players: at the end of 2023 there are a total of 58 entities active in the sale of LNG and biomethane to end customers (+32% compared to 44 at the end of 2022).

In maritime transport, as of December 31, 2023, there were 22 ships operating in the Mediterranean powered by LNG (four new units compared to 2022) and four barges used for the naval bunkering. By 2030, most of the LNG-powered vessels will be cruise ships, which will be able to carry out bunkering operations at the main ports of the Mediterranean

"Despite the turbulence in commodity prices during 2022 - commented the President of Assogasliquidi-Federchimica, Andrea Arzà - l'industria LNG has managed to maintain its position dominant in Europe also in the course of 2023.Companies are continuing to invest in the development of the LNG market, with the hope and the request that the institutions be at our side to support LNG which, increasingly in its bio-based developments, is One of the main energy alternatives for the present is the the future of heavy transport, both road and sea, and for industrial uses. If we want to take a decisive step in these areas energy transition and decarbonisation - ha underlined Arzà - the time has come to move from individual and occasional initiatives to support LNG to a strategic and structural measures to ensure that users receive the benefits, including economy of use, over the entire life of the Depreciation. That is why we are calling for a series of fiscal and national regulations, aimed at increasing the dissemination of this fuel and its bio-based molecule in our country, taking into account the whereas, at EU level, we would like to see a review of the approach to the tailpipe (at the tailpipe) for the use of carbon neutral fuels from of which bioLNG is a part, already in the next regulation on new CO2 emission standards for vehicles heavy."

Assogasliquidi-Federchimica has expressed a series of requests to support for the sector, starting with those for road transport which, according to the association, should benefit the introduction of a structural tax credit for expenditure related to the purchase of LNG/BioLNG fuel, a reduction in the motorway toll for LNG/BioLNG vehicles, exemption from the payment of motor vehicle tax, in line with the with what has already been done in some Regions, and the support of investment in the installation of high-quality LNG/bioLNG.

With regard to maritime transport, for the association A reduction in port fees should be introduced to LNG/bioLNG-powered vessels and standardisation of the legislation on the granting of authorisations for LNG/bioLNG bunkering, adopting the guideline of the National Corps VVF together with the competent General Directorate of MIT and the Command General of the Harbour Masters, and should be defined A new maritime policy framework is also being implemented of the AFIR European Regulation on Infrastructure for alternative fuels that enhance the use of LNG in the maritime sector, also in view of the new regulation ETS, which extended the application of the system for the exchange of EU emission allowances for maritime transport.

Finally, in order to encourage industrial uses, Assogasliquidi-Federchimica calls for the definition of support (e.g. tax credit for related expenses the use of LNG/bioLNG) for industrial plants who decide to use LNG as a substitute for fuels higher environmental impact.

Assogasliquidi-Federchimica has specified that, if accepted, the industry demands would make it possible to achieve a optimistic consumption scenario, with - for example - a maritime sector, which in 2026 could see the first bunkering of cruise ships thanks to the entry into operation of the infrastructure, which would allow the supply of ships in the main Italian ports.
LOGISTICS
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
››› File
LOGISTICS
Wincanton's property is intended to move on to American GXO
Chippenham
CEVA waives to increase the value of its own offer
INDUSTRY
MacGregor will supply the cranes for the posacavi that Prysmian ordered in Vard
Helsinki
Delivery of the ship is planned by the beginning of 2027
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Rail Traction Company and InRail have ordered six locomotives to Siemens Mobility
Milan
They will be taken in delivery from mid-2025
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri has signed an agreement with the Alexandria shipyard in Egypt.
Trieste
The collaboration will focus on possible new programs for the Egyptian Navy
SAFETY & SECURITY
Coast Guard premia Costa Crociere and AIDA for safety
Rome / Genoa
The recognition was delivered by Admiral Nicola Carlone
CUSTOMS
Maritime agents, customs officers and freight forwarders protest for the lifting of decentralization of customs controls
The Spezia
RIVER TRANSPORT
In the fourth quarter of 2023, freight traffic in Swiss ports on the Rhine fell by -20.2% percent.
Basel
In the whole year, a growth of 8.1% percent was recorded
TRANSPORTATION
FS Group has joined the Corporate Partnership Board of the International Transport Forum
Paris
It is the platform of the ITF for dialogue with the private sector
COMPETITION
The antitrust initiates an investigation into the acquisition of Terminal San Giorgio by Ignazio Messina & C.
Rome
The possible penalisation of the Grimaldi group has been detected. Exceptional boarding at Ponte Somalia
PORTS
Start in the port of Spezia the work for the realization of the new cruciating pier
The Spezia
The expected duration of the construction site is 710 days
ENVIRONMENT
The Italian government has approved the decree on port facilities for the collection of ship waste
Rome
Transposition of the European Directive 2019/883
