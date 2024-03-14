The LNG supply chain to power road and maritime transport is growing further in Italy
Arzà (Assogasliquidi-Federchimica): the time has come to move from individual and occasional initiatives to support LNG to a strategic and structural approach
Roma
March 14, 2024
In 2023, activities with natural gas deposits
grew by +10%, confirming its position as the
largest distribution system in Europe. He pointed this out
Assogasliquidi-Federchimica, the Italian association of gas companies
liquids, highlighting that the supply chain, founded in 2013 on the initiative of
of member companies, in ten years it has reached the
European. Specifically, according to data from the SSLNG Watch report
carried out by MBS Consulting, as of December 2023 there were 293 activities
with LNG depots in Italy for the various uses of the product,
with a growth of +10% compared to 2022. It has also grown
the organic supply chain with seven new production plants for a total
of 18 and a production capacity of 40,000 tons/year of
bioLNG. In 2024, five new plants are planned with additional
seven in the design phase. Wider and wider
availability of bioLNG is then awaited through
the use of the Virtual Liquefaction service offered by the
regasification plants.
With regard to consumption, Assogasliquidi-Federchimica has made
I note that 2023 has seen an increase of +15% compared to
compared to the previous year, with volumes of over 151,000 tonnes,
growth mainly driven by the recovery in demand for
heavy road transport. In the latter sector - he specified
The Association - there are now 159 points of sale, for a
growth of +13.5% (19 new plants, four of which in the South), and
A total circulating fleet of 4,900 vehicles: here the figure is
negative (-68%) compared to 2022 due to the increase in inflation due to the crisis
that has slowed down investments, but between the end of the
of the year and the start of 2024 - the association specified - the
perspective has already changed.
The number of operators authorised to sell LNG is also increasing, with
The entry into the list of some big players: at the end of 2023
there are a total of 58 entities active in the sale of LNG and
biomethane to end customers (+32% compared to 44 at the end of 2022).
In maritime transport, as of December 31, 2023, there were 22 ships
operating in the Mediterranean powered by LNG (four new units
compared to 2022) and four barges used for the
naval bunkering. By 2030, most of the
LNG-powered vessels will be cruise ships, which will be able to
carry out bunkering operations at the main ports of the
Mediterranean
"Despite the turbulence in commodity prices
during 2022 - commented the President of
Assogasliquidi-Federchimica, Andrea Arzà - l'industria
LNG has managed to maintain its position
dominant in Europe also in the course of 2023.Companies are
continuing to invest in the development of the LNG market, with
the hope and the request that the institutions be at our side
to support LNG which, increasingly in its bio-based developments, is
One of the main energy alternatives for the present is the
the future of heavy transport, both road and sea, and for
industrial uses. If we want to take a decisive step in these areas
energy transition and decarbonisation - ha
underlined Arzà - the time has come to move from
individual and occasional initiatives to support LNG to a
strategic and structural measures to ensure that users receive the benefits, including
economy of use, over the entire life of the
Depreciation. That is why we are calling for a series of fiscal and
national regulations, aimed at increasing the dissemination of this
fuel and its bio-based molecule in our country, taking into account the
whereas, at EU level, we would like to see a review of the approach to the
tailpipe (at the tailpipe) for the use of carbon neutral fuels from
of which bioLNG is a part, already in the next regulation
on new CO2 emission standards for vehicles
heavy."
Assogasliquidi-Federchimica has expressed a series of requests to
support for the sector, starting with those for road transport
which, according to the association, should benefit
the introduction of a structural tax credit for expenditure
related to the purchase of LNG/BioLNG fuel, a reduction in the
motorway toll for LNG/BioLNG vehicles,
exemption from the payment of motor vehicle tax, in line with the
with what has already been done in some Regions, and the support of
investment in the installation of high-quality
LNG/bioLNG.
With regard to maritime transport, for the association
A reduction in port fees should be introduced to
LNG/bioLNG-powered vessels and standardisation
of the legislation on the granting of authorisations for
LNG/bioLNG bunkering, adopting the guideline of the National Corps
VVF together with the competent General Directorate of MIT and the Command
General of the Harbour Masters, and should be defined
A new maritime policy framework is also being implemented
of the AFIR European Regulation on Infrastructure for
alternative fuels that enhance the use of LNG in the
maritime sector, also in view of the new regulation
ETS, which extended the application of the system for the exchange of
EU emission allowances for maritime transport.
Finally, in order to encourage industrial uses,
Assogasliquidi-Federchimica calls for the definition of
support (e.g. tax credit for related expenses
the use of LNG/bioLNG) for industrial plants
who decide to use LNG as a substitute for fuels
higher environmental impact.
Assogasliquidi-Federchimica has specified that, if accepted, the
industry demands would make it possible to achieve a
optimistic consumption scenario, with - for example - a
maritime sector, which in 2026 could see the first
bunkering of cruise ships thanks to the entry into operation of the
infrastructure, which would allow the supply of
ships in the main Italian ports.
