Agreement between the Italian Merchant Marine Academy and the Cruise Lines International Association

Today in Genoa, on the occasion of the CLIA Cruise Week, the
Fondazione Accademia Italiana della Marina Mercantile and Cruise
Lines International Association (CLIA) signed a memorandum of understanding
of understanding to jointly develop activities in
recognition of mutual interests in the field of education, and
maritime training. In particular, the agreement provides for
extensive collaboration in international projects, in particular
in the areas of environmental protection and safety, including
the international cruise association CLIA and IMSSEA
(International Maritime Safety Security and Environment Academy),
the international agency of the Italian Naval Academy
Mercantile.
"This memorandum," the president emphasized
of the Academy, Eugenio Massolo - represents a milestone
significant for the Italian maritime industry and also for the
our institution, because it can strengthen the relationship between the
between the association and future crews. We are very pleased
to sign it today in Genoa and we can't wait to get involved
in the forthcoming CLIA activities to be engaged in a
wider range of global opportunities'.
"The cruise industry," added Marie-Caroline
Laurent, General Manager of CLIA Europe - offers fantastic
career opportunities, offering a working environment
inclusive and multicultural with excellent opportunities to
advancement. We are very pleased to build our cooperation
with the Italian Merchant Marine Academy to contribute to
inspire the next generation of seafarers."