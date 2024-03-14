Cargo traffic in Greek ports was stable in the third quarter of 2023

In the third quarter of 2023, the traffic of goods handled
from Greek ports was stable, having been equal to
37.02 million tonnes, equal to that achieved in the
same period in 2022. Today, the Hellenic Statistical Authority
announced that in July-September last year, the
national port traffic amounted to €7.75 million
tonnes (-6.3%) and the international one at 29.27 million tonnes.
tonnes (+1.8%), of which 17.31 million tonnes in
imports (+3.2%) and 11.96 million tonnes in exports
(-0,1%). Only motor vehicle traffic in Greek ports
amounted to 4.79 million vehicles (+2.6%).
In the summer quarter of 2023, passenger traffic is
17.81 million people (+2.6%), of which 16.84 million
passengers of domestic maritime services (+2.8%) and 974 thousand
passengers on international services (-0.7%).
In the first nine months of last year, freight traffic increased
totalled 107.39 million tonnes
(+1.8%), of which 21.90 million tonnes of domestic trade
(-0.9%) and 85.49 million tonnes of international trade
(+2,5%). Motor vehicle traffic amounted to 9.61 million
units (+3.8%), of which 8.95 million in domestic traffic
(+3.8%) and 654 thousand in the international one (+4.3%). Passengers
totalled 31.83 million units (+5.5%), of which
€30.26 million in domestic traffic (+5.3%) and €1.58 million in
the international one (+9.6%).