14 March 2024
PORTS
In February, container traffic in the Port of Singapore increased by +18.2%
The total volume of goods grew by +9.2%
Singapore
March 14, 2024
Traffic growth continued last month of goods in the port of Singapore, which has been in place for 13 months, has increased in February 2024 when, at 49.8 million tonnes, it was an increase of +9.2% was recorded compared to February last year. year. The trend is driven by containerized traffic that last month amounted to 28.5 million tonnes (+13.2%) made with a container handling of almost 3.2 million TEUs (+18.2%). Conventional goods amounted to 2.5 million tonnes (+29.6%). Oil bulk has 16.6 million tonnes (-2.4%) and other types of bulk at less than 2.2 million tons (+47.4%).

In the first two months of this year, the Asian port of call handled 101.2 million tons of cargo, with an increase in the by +8.3% over the first two months of 2023. Container traffic is 6.5 million TEUs (+14.2%).
LOGISTICS
Agreement between Mercitalia Logistics and sennder to develop sustainable and digitalized logistics
Rome
Possible the future constitution of a newco
INDUSTRY
In further growth in Italy the LNG supply chain to fuel road and sea transport
Rome
Arzà (Assogasliquidi-Federchemistry) : The time has come to move from single and hapless initiatives of support to LNG to a strategic and structural approach
ASSOCIATIONS
Agreement between the Italian Academy of Mercantile Navy and the Cruise Lines International Association
Genoa
Expected extensive collaboration in international projects
SHIPPING
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues fell by -48.8%
Hamburg
First net loss after 21 consecutive quarters of earnings
SHIPPING
WSC joins with NCB for combating maritime shipments of undeclared dangerous goods or wrongly declared
Washington / Brussels/London / Singapore
In 2023 the Israeli ZIM accused a net loss of -2.7 billion
SHIPPING
Haifa
Revenue down -58.9% percent. Downturn -44.9% in the fourth quarter
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FerCargo denounces that the government has done how much worse it could do for rail cargo
Rome
The list of condolences begins with the 70-million-euro cut in funds for the purchase of rolling stock
LEGISLATION
The EU Parliament has approved the new rules on weight and size of trucks introducing gigaliners
Strasbourg / Brussels
Jost (ETSC) : The big trucks are a big mistake for Europe. Fabian (ACEA) : The current rules are no longer suitable for the purpose and, in fact, penalize zero-emission vehicles
TRUCKING
It is necessary to maintain the current restrictions with respect to the circulation of gigaliners
TRADE
Assofermet Steels, the Suez crisis has caused a +150% increase in steel transport costs
Milan
If breakbulk continues to pass for Suez, container ships have been diverted to the Cape of Good Hope
PORTS
Stable the traffic of goods in the port of Bremen in the last quarter of 2023
Breed
In the whole year it decreased by -8.6%
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2023 the Swiss railway group SBB returned to profit
Bern
Record of passenger traffic. Drop of -0.8% of goods
SAFETY & SECURITY
ZPMC relapses relapse that its own cranes may pose a risk to the security of nations
Shanghai
The Chinese firm has stressed that it always strictly abide by the laws of the countries in which it operates.
ACCIDENTS
Fed launches of drones in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden
Tampa / Sa'da
No damage to ships and crews in transit in the region
A weak upward dynamic in world trade is under way.
TRADE
Geneva
The WTO expects a 2024 percent rise in growth and a recovery from the trend below the average of 2023 percent.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Ferfreight and Fercargo, the new directive on gigaliners will deal a major blow to the rail sector
Rome
It would underscore the investments that have been sustained for the growth of intermodal transport and modal shift, it said.
PORTS
The AdSP of the East Sicily Sea is ready to welcome the port of Siracusa in its own territorial constituency
August
After the Senate cleared the Senate floor, the House will wait for the vote.
SHIPYARDS
In 2023, the value of new orders acquired by Fincantieri grew by 23.9%
Trieste
Revenue reached a record share of 7.65 billion euros (+ 2.8%)
FINANCING
Brussels has launched a consultation on the new category exemption regulation in the transport sector
SHIPPING
In 2023, Taiwanese revenues Yang Ming decreased by -62.6%
Taipei
Net profit accused a decline of -97.2%
ACCIDENTS
Dismay and concern of the world's maritime industry over the bloody attack on the True Confidence
PORTS
In February, container traffic in the port of Singapore increased by 18.2%
Singapore
The overall volume of goods grew by 9.2%
PORTS
Stable the traffic of goods in Greek ports in the third quarter of 2023
Pyreo
Passengers increased by 2.6%
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Uilt necessary measures to ensure EU rules on motorway transport do not penalise rail
Rome
Concern about the crisis in the rail freight sector
COMPANIES
In 2023, the revenues of Bureau Veritas Italia grew by 12% percent.
Milan
Made 185 new hires in the course of the year
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Captrain Italia signs a salt and lease-back deal with Railpool
Assago / Munich of Bavaria
Cedute 13 locomotives that will be operated under a long-term contract
SHIPPING
Stable in 2023 the texture of the German mercantile fleet
Hamburg
Germany maintains world leadership in container segment
PORTS
To the SECH docking of the largest container carrier ever to arrive at the Genovese terminal
Genoa
The ship, from 16,000 teu, is employed in the Dragon service
COMPANIES
Del Corona & Scartell has acquired a majority of the capital of Dlg Move
Livorno
The company has been renamed DCS Move
CRUISES
CLIA commissions to RINA a study to address the sustainable future of the crucieristic industry
Genoa
Among the goals, map the current and future state of infrastructure and the use of alternative fuels
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
CER applauds the ok to the EU regulation proposal on the use of railway capacity
Brussels
It will help to optimise it and to avoid waste, " the association said.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Rail Cargo Group activates two new rail services between Germany and North Italy
Vienna
Verona-Göttingen and Padova-Hannover links. Increase the frequency on the Verona-Wuppertal treats
DEFENCE
Qatari Fincantieri-Navy agreement for training and naval training
Trieste
Memorandum of understanding signed in Doha
MARITIME SERVICES
Two new tugs in the Mediterranean Tugboat Fleet
Genoa
They are employed by the Rimorchiatori Augusta in the ports of Milazzo and Siracusa
SHIPYARDS
Mariotti starts construction of megayacht for Aman at Sea
Genoa
The laying of the keel is scheduled for this summer
SHIPPING
Transits of ships in Suez in decline of -50% and increase of 74% of naval traffic through the Cape of Good Hope
Washington
PORTS
In January the traffic in goods in the port of Ravenna decreased by -19.3%
Ravenna
"The downturn reflects the full manifestation of the effects of the Suez crisis," the ADP said.
Last year the traffic of goods in German ports decreased by -4.1%
PORTS
Last year the traffic of goods in German ports decreased by -4.1%
Wiesbaden
Strong increase in imports of fossil fuels from the USA
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Experimentation on a MOL ship of a speed sensing system and direction of the winds
Tokyo
LOGISTICS
COSCO Shipping supports China's car exports Great Wall Motor
Shanghai / Baoding
Subscribed to a strategic cooperation agreement
PORTS
Signed the contract for the road shuttling from the port of Spezia to S. Stefano Magra
The Spezia
Abstract : It will allow the port a better railway operation
SHIPPING
Downturn in annual financial performance of Finnlines
Helsinki
In 2023, revenues fell by -7.6%
PORTS
LOGISTICS
Wincanton's property is intended to move on to American GXO
Chippenham
CEVA waives to increase the value of its own offer
INDUSTRY
MacGregor will supply the cranes for the posacavi that Prysmian ordered in Vard
Helsinki
Delivery of the ship is planned by the beginning of 2027
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Rail Traction Company and InRail have ordered six locomotives to Siemens Mobility
Milan
They will be taken in delivery from mid-2025
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri has signed an agreement with the Alexandria shipyard in Egypt.
Trieste
The collaboration will focus on possible new programs for the Egyptian Navy
SAFETY & SECURITY
Coast Guard premia Costa Crociere and AIDA for safety
Rome / Genoa
The recognition was delivered by Admiral Nicola Carlone
CUSTOMS
Maritime agents, customs officers and freight forwarders protest for the lifting of decentralization of customs controls
The Spezia
RIVER TRANSPORT
In the fourth quarter of 2023, freight traffic in Swiss ports on the Rhine fell by -20.2% percent.
Basel
In the whole year, a growth of 8.1% percent was recorded
TRANSPORTATION
FS Group has joined the Corporate Partnership Board of the International Transport Forum
Paris
It is the platform of the ITF for dialogue with the private sector
COMPETITION
The antitrust initiates an investigation into the acquisition of Terminal San Giorgio by Ignazio Messina & C.
Rome
The possible penalisation of the Grimaldi group has been detected. Exceptional boarding at Ponte Somalia
PORTS
Start in the port of Spezia the work for the realization of the new cruciating pier
The Spezia
The expected duration of the construction site is 710 days
ENVIRONMENT
The Italian government has approved the decree on port facilities for the collection of ship waste
Rome
Transposition of the European Directive 2019/883
