In February, container traffic in the Port of Singapore increased by +18.2%

Traffic growth continued last month
of goods in the port of Singapore, which has been in place for 13 months, has increased
in February 2024 when, at 49.8 million tonnes, it was
an increase of +9.2% was recorded compared to February last year.
year. The trend is driven by containerized traffic that
last month amounted to 28.5 million tonnes (+13.2%)
made with a container handling of almost 3.2
million TEUs (+18.2%). Conventional goods amounted to
2.5 million tonnes (+29.6%). Oil bulk has
16.6 million tonnes (-2.4%) and other types
of bulk at less than 2.2 million tons (+47.4%).
In the first two months of this year, the Asian port of call
handled 101.2 million tons of cargo, with an increase in the
by +8.3% over the first two months of 2023. Container traffic is
6.5 million TEUs (+14.2%).