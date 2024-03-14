Agreement between Mercitalia Logistics and sennder to develop sustainable and digitized logistics

Ferrovie dello Stato, Poste Italiane, Mercitalia Logistics and
sennder have signed a letter of intent to develop a
sustainable and digitalised logistics, an agreement that has been
signed today by Luigi Ferraris, CEO of the
FS Group, Matteo Del Fante, CEO of Poste
Sabrina De Filippis, CEO of Mercitalia
Logistics, leader of the FS Italiane Group's Logistics Hub, and
David Nothacker, CEO and co-founder of sennder,
German company active in the digitalization of freight transport on
road.
The collaboration aims to offer Italian companies
innovative and sustainable intermodal logistics solutions, which
combine train services with first-to-last services
road mile across Europe, with a transport experience
highly computerized able to optimize costs, flows,
distances traveled and emissions. The agreement provides, among other things, for the
Maximum exploitation of the network's potential
of the FS Group's Logistics Hub, combining the
First and last mile on road offered by Sennder with green vehicles,
using low-emission fuels such as HVO and engines
Electric.
The rapprochement of the two FS and sennder groups was
stimulated by Poste Italiane, which has been collaborating with the company since 2019
entrusting him with all complete road transport in Italy.
Every year, Mercitalia and sennder transport more than 53 million
tonnes of goods, of which 41 million tonnes were transported by
100 thousand trains managed by Mercitalia and 12 million tons
transported with one million truck loads on the road network
Operated by Sennder.
The letter of intent provides for future evaluation, on the basis of the
a technical and economic feasibility study, the
possibility of setting up a newco with the creation of a
European "Multimodal Operator" able to offer the
Logistics market Intermodal transport solutions
innovative and sustainable ferro-rubber.
"Europe's leading digital freight forwarder is the Polo
leader of the FS Group's Logistics - explained Sabrina De
Filippis - join forces for an innovative project that
Optimize import/export transport flows with less impact
environmental. In fact, the collaboration will allow a
more efficient and sustainable logistics thanks to technologies
monitoring and managing shipping loads in a timely manner.
reducing CO2 emissions."
"After our joint venture with Poste Italiane, which
Created the leading digital road freight operator
in Italy - underlined David Nothacker - we now have
the opportunity to collaborate with one of the leading companies
logistics to make the most of intermodal transport,
thus accelerating our mission to reduce
CO2 emissions from transport, which account for a portion of the
of total emissions in Europe. Technologies and
AI-powered algorithms developed by Sennder
support not only the digitalisation of operations
intermodal technologies, but also the increase in efficiency through the
reduction of empty kilometres'.