In 2023, the revenues of the Taiwanese Evergreen and Wan Hai Lines decreased by -55.9% and -61.3%

Like her compatriot Yang Ming and like the other main
Worldwide Containerized Shipping Companies
March
2024), in the fourth quarter of last year also for the
Taiwanese Evergreen and Wan Hai Lines (WHL) continued its
A marked downward trend in financial performance following the
Historical peaks recorded by these coinciding ocean carriers
with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic at the national level.
global.
In the period October-December 2023, Evergreen's revenues
Marine Corporation amounted to $69.7 billion
Taiwan (US$2.2 billion), down -37.2%
compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. More
The reduction in operating costs was limited to 60.8
billion Taiwanese dollars (-7.2%). Operating profit is
€4.7 billion (+85.6%) and net profit of over €4.1 billion
(-86,9%).
In the last quarter of last year, WHL totaled
Revenues of 25.1 billion Taiwanese dollars (-36.4%). Costs
operating income amounted to €26.7 billion (-27.0%). The values of the
operating result and net income were
both negative and equal to -1.3 billion and
-€3.9 billion against an operating profit of €4.6 billion and a
Net loss of -43.4 million Taiwan dollars in the quarter
quarter of 2022.
In the full year 2023, Evergreen's revenues are
down -55.9% compared to the previous year, having fallen to 276.7
billions of Taiwanese dollars. Costs almost stable
operating results amounted to €226.8 billion (-0.9%). Operating profit
was €34.7 billion (-90.7%) and net profit of almost
40.0 billion (-88.5%).
Wan Hai Lines closed the year 2023 with revenues of 100.2
billion (-61.3%) and operating costs of €101.7 billion (-23.2%).
Both the operating result and the net result were negative
-€6.3 billion and -€5.8 billion compared to profit
operating profit of €117.9 billion and net profit of €93.1 billion.
Taiwanese dollars in 2022.
Meanwhile, the rise in the value of sea freight rates has occurred
at the beginning of 2024, also as a result of the effects of the
geopolitical impact on naval traffic has also been reflected in the
revenues reported last month by Evergreen, WHL and Yang Ming,
turnover of 30.2
billion, 8.9 billion and 14.3 billion Taiwanese dollars, with
increases of +61.5%, +21.2% and +26.1% compared to February 2023.