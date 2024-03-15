In February, cargo traffic in Russian ports increased by +5%

After four months of downturn, traffic will be in February 2024
of goods in Russian ports increased by about +5% being
amounted to almost 69 million tonnes compared to over 65 million tonnes.
million as of February 2023. The increase was generated by the
increase of around +11% in dry goods to more than
34 million tonnes, while liquid bulk, with 34 million tonnes
of tonnes, were found to be stable. In addition, the growth of the
was produced both by the increase in the
export and import, results of 54 respectively
million (+4%) and three million tonnes (+22%), as well as from traffic
transit with more than five million tonnes (+10%)
cabotage traffic with six million tonnes (+2%).
The Association of Russian Commercial Ports has announced that in the
First two months of 2024 the total traffic in the ports of call
was 139.6 million tonnes, down by
-1.0% over the same period in 2023. The only ports in the Arctic basin
handled 15.0 million tonnes (-4.5%), those of the
Baltic basin 41.8 million tonnes (-4.0%),
Sea of Azov-Black Sea 46.2 million tons (+3.5%), the ports of the
Caspian 1.4 million tons (+55.6%) and Russian ports
of the Far East 35.2 million tonnes (-3.0%).