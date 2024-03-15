Executive Master's Degree in Shipping Management from ForMare and Confitarma

ForMare - Polo Nazionale per lo Shipping, the
services of the Confederation of Italian Shipowners (Confitarma), will hold
from April 5th the first Executive Master in Shipping
Management aimed at providing advanced training in the field of
shipping. The course involves teachers from all over the world
academic and manager of leading companies in the sector and will train
professionals who will be able to analyse and manage the
main challenges in the sector. The master's degree is aimed at managers and
Shipping professionals and related sectors, young people at the top of their careers
experience in the sector and to anyone who wishes to deepen their
expertise in this area.
During the course, structured in nine didactic modules,
address issues such as technical, legal and
commercial vessel, insurance, crew, sustainable
shipping, emergency management and much more, combining lessons
with operational training, through case studies and
Tutorials. The master's degree, which will end on 28
June, costs €4,200 plus VAT and will take place
in hybrid mode, on alternate weekends, three in presence
at Confitarma's headquarters in Rome and four remotely. The Deadline
Registrations are on March 20th and places are
Limited. To participate, a diploma of
upper secondary education. For more information
on the training course, on the teachers and on the benefits provided is
You can consult the dedicated page on the Forming website
https://www.poloformare.it/master-home/
or write to the e-mail address: segreteria.master@poloformare.it.