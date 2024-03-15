OCEAN Alliance halves the number of scheduled services that will call at the airport in Italy
Italian airports will be touched by lines operated by alliance companies outside the VSA agreement
Hong Kong/Shanghai
March 15, 2024
If in the renewed worldwide network of scheduled services of the
OCEAN Alliance, which is operated by CMA CGM,
Evergreen, COSCO Shipping Lines and OOCL and which will be in force
April 2024 to March 2025
(
of 15
March 2024), a reduction in the number of
routes offered and the number of vessels used, but in the face of
an increase in the carrying capacity of the fleet
of the shipowners' alliance, the new configuration of the
OCEAN Alliance also envisages a halving of services that
They will land at Italian ports.
The next programming of the network, called "Day 8
Product", provides for the calls of three services at the ports of
Genoa, La Spezia and Trieste with respect to the airports of six services to the
ports of Genoa, La Spezia, Livorno and Trieste as part of the
"Day 7 Product" schedule still in effect. Ports
of Genoa and La Spezia are included in the next OCEAN network
Alliance as part of a service connecting Asia with the
Western Mediterranean with stopovers in Qingdao, Shanghai,
Ningbo, Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, Yantian, Singapore, Piraeus, La Spezia,
Genoa, Fos, Valencia, Singapore, Qingdao. In programming
still in force, the Genoese airport is inserted in a second
Asia-Western Mediterranean service and in one service
transatlantic. If the port of Livorno will no longer be
included in the network of the vessel sharing agreement OCEAN Alliance, the
the port of Trieste, on the other hand, will continue to be called at
from the current Asia-Mediterranean service to Shanghai,
Ningbo, Pusan, Shekou, Singapore, Alexandria, Koper, Trieste,
Rijeka, Alexandria, Port Kelang, Shekou, Shanghai.
However, further calls at Italian ports are planned
within the scope of services operated independently of the four
shipping companies of the OCEAN Alliance, starting with the Chinese
COSCO, which over the next 12 months has planned to maintain stopovers at the
ports of Genoa and Livorno in the MENA transatlantic service, so far
carried out as part of the VSA, which touches the ports of Algeciras,
Livorno, Genoa, Fos, Barcelona, Valencia, New York, Norfolk,
Savannah, Miami, Algeciras. COSCO will keep the port of Genoa
also in the MDGX service which is not part of the OCEAN network
Alliance and which makes stopovers in Tanger Med, La Spezia, Genoa,
Barcelona, Valencia, Veracruz, Altamira, Houston, Tanger Med.
In addition, COSCO will maintain calls at the port of Vado Ligure
carried out by the EMA service whose rotation scales Iskenderun,
Aliaga, Istanbul, Piraeus, Vado, La Spezia, Algeciras, New York,
Norfolk, Savannah, Algeciras, Iskenderun.
Similarly, these and other Italian airports are included in
services operated independently of the other VSA companies or in
with carriers from the same alliance, while not making
part of the OCEAN Alliance network.
