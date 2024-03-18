In January, cargo traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado grew by +7.4%

Last month, the ports of Genoa, Savona and Vado Ligure
handled a total of 5.48 million tonnes of goods,
with an increase of +7.4% due to the increase of +32.2% in
volumes of mineral oils amounted to 2.08 million tonnes,
and it is a global growth generated in the port of Genoa that
more than offset the slight decrease of -1.8% in the
Savona-Vado.
In January 2024, the only port of call in the Ligurian capital
handled 4.18 million tons of cargo, with a
Progression of +10.7% on the first month of last year. In the
Miscellaneous Goods Sector Traffic amounted to 2.41 million
tonnes (-3.0%), of which 1.65 million tonnes of goods in
containers (-6.7%) and 763 thousand tons of conventional cargo
(+6,0%). In the liquid bulk sector,
1.42 million tons of mineral oils (+46.7%) and 77 thousand
tonnes of other cargo (+14.3%), including 35 thousand tonnes of
vegetable oils and wine (+29.3%) and 42 thousand tons of chemical products
(+4,1%). Dry bulk traffic in the commercial segment is
amounted to 82 thousand tons (-26.2%) and in the industrial sector to
134 thousand tons (+44.5%).
In Savona-Vado of the global traffic of 1.30 million tons
(-1.8%) miscellaneous goods totalled 496 thousand tons (-5.3%),
with containerized traffic down -25.0% to
163,000 tons and a conventional traffic that is
increased by +8.9% to 332 thousand tons. Bulk is on the rise
liquids with 660 thousand tons of mineral oils (+9.1%) and 15 thousand tons of mineral oils
tonnes of vegetable oils and wine (+19.5%), while dry bulk
fell by -29.0% to 123 thousand tonnes.
Last January, passenger traffic in the port of Genoa
was 117,000 people (-11.7%), of whom 65,000 were passengers
ferries (-3.1%) and 53 thousand cruise passengers (-20.3%), while in Savona
Ferry traffic was 1,205 passengers (-6.5%)
and that of cruises of 40 thousand passengers (+102.7%).