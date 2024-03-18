Growth of +13.5% in cargo traffic in the Port of Barcelona in February

Last month, the port of Barcelona handled 5.43
million tons of goods, with an increase of +13.5% on the
February 2023. Growth has been determined
the +20.6% increase in miscellaneous goods to 4.05
million tonnes, of which 3.15 million tonnes of goods
containerized (+24.8%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 308 thousand TEUs (+26.3%) - including 155 thousand TEUs per
disembarkation/embarkation (+2.2%) and 152 thousand TEUs in transit (+66.2%) - and
898 thousand tons of conventional goods (+7.9%). The further
significant increase in container volumes in transit after +20.1%
recorded in January 2024 seems to confirm the contribution of traffic
containerized to Spanish ports and the Moroccan port of Tanger
Med caused by the geopolitical crisis in the Red Sea, which, by imposing on the
maritime traffic to avoid crossing the Suez Canal,
shifted scheduled services to the route around the
Cape of Good Hope to get to the
Strait of Gibraltar where intersecting lines connecting the
with Northern Europe and North and Central America, and which in
They passed through the Egyptian canal. Referring
+40% increase in containerized transhipment traffic
occurred in the first two months of 2024 at the Catalan airport,
The Barcelona Port Authority has specified that,
with regard to the origin and destination of these containers,
There are different variations depending on the market, with the
containerized traffic with China, which is the main
commercial partner of the Port of Barcelona in this segment, which
marked a decrease of -17.5% over the first two months of 2023 while
Container traffic with the
USA (+6.6%), Turkey (+4.6%) and Morocco (+66.6%).
In February 2024, liquid bulk traffic, with 1.02 million
of tonnes, decreased by -3.9% and that of
dry bulk, with 362 thousand tons, a decrease of -1.8%.
Last month, passenger traffic in the Catalan port
marked an increase of +2.0% in the ferry sector with 57 thousand
passengers, while the cruise industry has
recorded the first decrease since the restart of operations after the
Covid-19 pandemic having totalled 75 thousand cruise passengers (-5.4%).