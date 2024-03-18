Another important step of the CMA CGM group in the publishing sector

After acquiring the business newspaper "La Spezia" last year,
Tribune", which followed those of the newspapers "La Tribune"
Provence" and "Corse Matin"
(
of 26
May
2023), the French shipping group CMA CGM is
taking a more decisive step in the publishing sector with the
forthcoming acquisition of Altice France, a company operating in the
telecommunications and media segment mainly
through the news TV channel BFMTV and private radio
RMC. The acquisition will not include certain
Altice France, including mainly the operator of
SFR telecommunications.
CMA CGM has entered into exclusive negotiations with Altice France for
acquire its entire share capital for €1.55 billion, with
CMA CGM, which will hold 80% of the share capital, and with Merit France, the
holding company of the Saadé family that leads the shipping group,
who will own the remaining 20%. According to forecasts,
The acquisition will be completed during the
next summer.
Altice France has 1,700 employees, including 900 journalists. The
The company's annual turnover amounts to €362 million and the
EBITDA at €112 million.