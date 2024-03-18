Investment firms FMV and TDGIF acquire 28% of PSA Italy

The European investment company FMV Industrial
Infrastructure Fund I SCSp, assisted by Fair Market Value Capital
Partners (FMV), and North American investment firm TD
Greystone Infrastructure Fund (Global Master) SCSp (TDGIF)
TD Bank Group (Toronto-Dominion Bank), advised by TD Asset
Management Inc. (TDAM), announced today that it has acquired
jointly a 28% stake in PSA Italy, the company
of the terminal operator PSA International group in Singapore, which operates
the container terminals PSA SECH and PSA Genova Pra' in the port of Genoa
and the PSA Venice-Vecon container terminal in the port of Venice.
The acquisition follows the sale of the 38% stake in PSA Italy
the Infravia and Infracapital funds and the
investments The Investments to the PSA International group, which is
then temporarily became the sole owner of the branch
Italian.
Announcing the acquisition, FMV and TDGIF pointed out that
will continue to support PSA Italy's growth strategy both
in the Italian market and its expansion into neighbouring markets, including
including Switzerland and southern Germany. It has been specified,
furthermore, that the transaction has been given the green light by the
the Italian Government within the framework of the powers of Golden Power exercisable
by the executive to safeguard national assets deemed to be
Strategic.
"This investment in PSA Italy - said Frederic
Michel-Verdier, Founder and CEO of FMV -
represents the culmination of a ten-year professional relationship with
PSA. We are delighted to once again partner with PSA, a true
global leader in the ports and terminals sector, to invest in
in this primary asset. We are impressed with the activity
world-class management run by PSA's management and employees
Italy. PSA Italy has a top-notch portfolio of terminals
gateway in Italy and is best positioned for
provide green logistics services at its base of important
customers in Northern Italy and beyond. We can't wait, through
this investment in PSA Italy, to consolidate the solid relationship
which we have with both PSA and TDAM."
"TDAM - pointed out Jeff Mouland, Managing Director
delegate and head of Global Infrastructure Investments at TDAM -
is excited to partner with PSA and FMV on this
transaction. The port sector is a strategic focus
the global diversification of our fund and the ability to
to further expand our European port portfolio
It represents a unique opportunity for our strategy. Not
we look forward to consolidating our investment in PSA Italy and
to expand our ongoing cooperation globally."
TDAM is present in the port sector mainly
through the Dutch Verbrugge International and the U.S. Port
America Group.