Strong growth in container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles in February

The recovery in traffic continued last month.
container in the Port of Los Angeles started last summer after 12
months of sharp decline in activity. In February 2024, the trend
has been significantly accentuated as the
A total of 781 thousand TEUs were handled, with an increase of
+60.2% on February 2023, of which 409 thousand full TEUs at landing
(+63.9%), 133,000 full TEUs (+61.1%) and 240,000 empty TEUs
(+53,8%).
In the first two months of this year, the Californian port of call
handled 1.64 million TEUs globally, an increase of
+34.9% over the same period of 2023, of which 850 thousand TEUs are full at the same time.
disembarkation (+36.9%), 259 thousand full TEUs at embarkation (+40.1%) and 527 thousand
empty TEUs (+29.5%).
Port of Los Angeles General Manager Gene Seroka,
expects the growth trend to continue in the coming years.
months: "With American consumers continuing to spend and
positive economic indicators, he explained, the port of Los Angeles.
Angeles is well positioned as we enter the second
quarter'.