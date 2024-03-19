Between now and 2030, the containerized shipping company Ocean
Network Express (ONE) plans to put in its
New cargo capacity for over 650 thousand TEUs, equal to
36% of the container ship capacity currently deployed
by Singapore company. Presenting to investors today
and analysts on the company's strategy up to fiscal year 2030,
which will end in September 2030, the company announced
that the objective is to increase the capacity of the
fleet at three million TEUs compared to the capacity of more than
1.8 million TEUs deployed today by ONE, in addition to
An existing orderbook that provides for the taking over of vessels for
An additional 528,000 TEUs of capacity.
ONE highlighted that at the heart of the strategy are precisely the
investments in the fleet in order to achieve efficiencies
and economies of scale. In particular, in the period between
current fiscal year and the 2030 financial year, the company has in
plans to invest $25 billion in the
containerized sea freight which is the core business
of the company, investments to which could be added up to
An additional ten billion in the shipping-related supply chain
containerized.
ONE was established in mid-2017 by merger
maritime container transport activities of the
Japanese Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" Line), Mitsui
O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK)
(
of 31
October 2016).