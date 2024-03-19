On March 25th in Livorno a carrer day organized by Assarmatori

On March 25th starting at 9.30 a.m. in the port of
Livorno, on board the ferry Moby Legacy
, will be held
the "Set sail to your career" event, Carrer Day
organized by Assarmatori in collaboration with the company
GDM - Gente di Mare, one of the most important
maritime training, based in the city of Labronica.
The event will be the first in a series of meetings that will
will be staged in the coming weeks in other cities of
Italian seas, also by Assarmatori.
"For a long time now," explained Giovanni Consoli, deputy
Secretary General of Assarmatori - Armaments are grappling
with a shortage of seafarers that has taken on connotations
emergencies, especially during the summer season. For that
reason, also downstream of the interministerial decree of last year
November, which allocated significant economic resources for the
training of new professional skills by companies,
We wanted to organize different moments in which to bring together
job supply and demand, connecting students with
maritime transport companies. But that's not all. Precisely because of the
demonstrate how desirable a career at sea can be, and
We have planned opportunities to meet not only with the
managers of companies, but above all with those working and
those workers who live on the edge every day."
Consoli announced that "the initiative is aimed at
mainly to students, but it is also open to those who are
looking for a new job after losing their own and for
We have also started a collaboration with the
use. Decisive for the realization of this project - he
Consoli - the contribution of the Directorate-General of the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport for Supervision
on Port System Authorities, maritime transport and
by inland waterways'.