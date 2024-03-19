In 2023, the turnover of the Grendi group grew by +10%

After resuming the activity directly
at the end of 2023 with the preliminary agreement to acquire the
ro-ro ship Wedellsborg
of the Danish Weco Shipping from
finalize in 2024, 2023 for the Grendi group, whose
maritime transport activities are focused on
routes with Sardinia, also represented the return to the
international maritime authorities launching a new service, with a
Maersk, from the MITO (Mediterranean Intermodal Terminal)
Operator) from Cagliari to North Africa.
Meanwhile, the group closed 2023 with a turnover
consolidated figure of €98 million, up -10% on the year
of which €64.5 million (+15.9%) deriving from
maritime transport and ro-ro port terminals by Grendi Trasporti
maritime transport and €36.5 million (+6.0%) from land transport and
collettame by Marco Antonio Grendi. The group announced that in the
2023, in terms of volumes, deposits and distribution, MA
Grendi reported a decline in volumes transported and distributed
in the order of -3.5% and -0.4% respectively, as a result of
pressure on the consumption of FMCG linked to
the inflationary impact recorded in the first half of the year and a
more general contraction in investment and purchases of
many industrial and production sectors.
In 2023, the port of Marina di Carrara confirmed its role as
homeport of the Grendi group for the maritime line with Sardinia,
where 3.1 million tonnes of goods were handled, i.e.
63% of the port's total.