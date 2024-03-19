Costa, alternative solutions for the docking of cruise ships in Venice are still far from being realized

Referring to the concerns expressed by several parties
on the future of the cruise industry in Venice, in a note Cota Cruises
He specified that he agrees with them: "We have always been in favour of
- specified the company of the Carnival Corporation group - to one
development of the sector that respected the peculiarities of a
unique city like Venice, finding alternative solutions and
to allow companies to continue to operate and
an important ecosystem, which also includes many
local companies. The situation that is emerging, unfortunately, does not
It seems to be going in this direction. Alternative solutions for
the landing of the cruise ships that had been promised - he
complained about Costa Cruises - they are still far from being
realized'.
"Added to this," the note continues, referring to the
recent decision of the Port System Authority of the Sea
North Adriatic
(
of 26
February 2024) - the failure to extend the concession to
Venice Passenger Terminal, which raises serious doubts about the future of the
company that manages the terminal and the landings of the
despite the efforts made by its shareholders in the
recent years'.
"Continuing like this," Roberto underlined
Alberti, senior vice president & chief corporate officer of
Costa Cruises - there is a risk of jeopardizing the value
economic and employment that cruises generate in the area.
The stakes are high, because the territory of which
we are talking about is potentially much wider than Venice and
it also includes other Italian cities: in fact, from Venice
depends on the entire cruise basin of the Adriatic. For that
We hope that in the near future all parties involved,
start with companies and local authorities and
national countries, can sit around a table and find a
definitive solution'.