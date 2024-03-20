Carlyle in talks with thyssenkrupp to acquire its Marine Systems division

U.S. asset management firm Carlyle has
Negotiations have begun with Germany's thyssenkrupp to acquire the
division that manufactures vehicles and systems for the Navy,
a sector that employs about 7,800 people, of which 3,100 on site
Kiel Naval Airport. The two sides have made it known that it has been
The due diligence procedure relating to this branch of
business and that the negotiations could lead to the partial
sale of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to Carlyle.
thyssenkrupp clarified that Carlyle's involvement did not
excludes the parallel evaluation of further options on the market
capital for the spin-off of the division. 'The
participation of a private equity firm - explained
Volkmar Dinstuhl, Member of the Board of Directors of thyssenkrupp - is
one of the many options we are currently looking at for the
spin-off of our activities in the Marine sector. With the
Carlyle's active involvement, we are now completing the
necessary next step and initiating the transparent phase of
evaluation of these activities'.
In the 2022-23 financial year, which ended last 30
September, thyssenkrupp's Marine Systems division recorded
net sales of €1.84 billion, similar to that of the
for the 2021-22 financial year, and new orders worth €959 million
compared to €4.23 billion in the previous year.