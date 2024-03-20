The Port Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Turkmen port of Turkmenbaschi

Today in Rome, at the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the
Port of Turkmenbaschi, Turkmenistan, and the Turkmenistan Authority
Port System of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea. The purpose of the agreement is to
strengthening and developing trade relations between ports
of Campania and the Asian country overlooking the Caspian Sea,
as well as the exchange of know-how on technologies and practices
administrative. In particular, the two parties will share a
year (renewable for a further year) good practices,
projects, logistical activities at all levels,
stimulating local entrepreneurship, both in the
specifically maritime and the one that imports or exports its
products by sea. In addition, Turkmenistan and Italy will not share
not only the reciprocal commercial port activities but also
those related to engineering activities, such as the use of
of machinery and port facilities for the handling of goods
or mechanical means, for example, for the construction of
Infrastructure.
The protocol also commits the parties to share aspects of the
transport-related technical, engineering and managerial skills, as well as
port and maritime specialist training, including through
reciprocal visits to the education and research centres of the two ports.
For these objectives, a
cooperation between delegations of experts in the field of construction and
port arrangement, loading and unloading of goods, loading and
Disembarkation of passengers, storage and stowage arrangements
of goods in ports.