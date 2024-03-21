In February, container volumes at the ports of Algeciras and Valencia increased by +18.0% and +7.4%

Last month, the port of Algeciras handled 8.86 million
tonnes of goods, with an increase of +16.5% on February
2023. Containerized traffic alone has seen a growth of
+16.9% having amounted to 4.74 million tonnes, volume
made with a container handling of 403 thousand TEUs
(+18.0%) including 334 thousand TEUs in transit (+17.4%). Other goods
miscellaneous totalled 1.08 million tonnes (-12.6%). In the
2.45 million
tons of liquid cargo (+29.0%) and 23 thousand tons of
solid loads (-33.4%).
In February 2024, the Port of Valencia handled globally
5.43 million tons of goods, with an increase of +4.6%
on the same month last year. Containerized cargoes
amounted to 4.12 million tonnes (+2.6%) with a
container handling amounted to 385 thousand TEUs (+7.4%), of which
178 thousand TEUs in transit (+4.8%). Miscellaneous goods amounted to
970 thousand tons (+5.4%). In the dry bulk sector,
208 thousand tons were handled (+147.5) and in that of the
liquid bulk 94 thousand tons (-36.1%).
In the first two months of 2024, container traffic alone in the
the port of Algeciras was equal to 775 thousand TEUs, with an increase in the
by +7.8% over the first two months of 2023, and also the port of Valencia
It handled 775 thousand TEUs, an increase of +10.2%.