In the second half of 2023, the value of China's OOIL's net profit fell by -94.4%

In 2023, the year in which the vessels in the
Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) have transported volumes of
containers up +2.9% on the previous year
(
of 9
January
2024), Orient Overseas (International) Ltd. (OIL),
a company which owns the entire share capital of OOCL and is part of the
of the Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping, reported revenues
equal to $8.34 billion, a decrease of -57.9%
on the 2022 financial year determined by the impairment of the
of freight rates. The reduction in turnover is almost similar
in the first and second quarters of 2023, with the second quarter
concluded with revenues of €3.80 billion, with a decrease of
-56.6% on the second half of 2022, of which €2.81 billion
revenues in the Asian market (-57.9%), €510.7 million
products from services with Europe (-63.9%), 302.6 million from those
with North America (-34.7%) and €178.4 million from services with
Australia (-13.0%). In the second half of 2023, EBITDA was
amounted to $688.0 million (-85.6%), operating profit at
€271.4 million (-93.7%) and net profit at €239.7 million (-94.4%).
EBITDA for the full year 2023 stood at 2.26
billion (-79.4%), operating profit at €1.41 billion (-86.1%) and
net profit at €1.37 billion (-86.3%).