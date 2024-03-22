Maersk publishes Svitzer's demerger plan

Today A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S published the plan
spin-off of Svitzer A/S, the service provider
and maritime services, and which is fully
controlled by the Danish shipping group. Demerger will make
These activities are exempt from tax for the Danish tax authorities. The Plan
expects the activities of Svitzer A/S and its subsidiaries to
are transferred to the new company Svitzer Group A/S, whose
shares will be distributed proportionately to the shareholders of the
Maersk Group and, according to forecasts, will be admitted to the market
Nasdaq Copenhagen equity.
The demerger plan will be submitted for approval
shareholders' meeting at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
scheduled for 26 April and the spin-off will be
carried out on 29 April, while the first day of trading at the
Nasdaq Copenhagen shares of Svitzer Group A/S is
scheduled to be on April 30th.
Svitzer, which has around four thousand employees, has a fleet of
456 vessels and operates in 141 ports in 37 countries. Last year
The company reported revenues of DKK 5.79 billion
(€776 million), an increase of +6% over the year
2022, an EBITDA of SEK 1.69 billion (+4%) and
an operating profit of €1.01 billion (+23%).