In the fourth quarter of 2023, cargo traffic in French ports decreased by -1.3%

Last year, French ports moved globally
280.7 million tons of freight, down -4.6% on 2022
which was generated by a -8.5% reduction in volumes
moved in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same
period of the previous year which was followed by a decline in the
-2.2% in the following quarter, a decrease of -6.4% in the following quarter.
third quarter and a -1.3% contraction in volumes in the last
quarter of 2023.
In the whole of 2023 in the containerized cargo sector alone
43.4 million tonnes were handled, with a marked
down -13.3% on the previous year. Container traffic
measured on the basis of the 20' foot containers handled, it is
over 4.8 million TEUs (-12.9%). In the
rolling stock, on the other hand, traffic grew by +5.7%
at 57.7 million tonnes. Bulk volumes
were stable, amounting to €127.7 million
tonnes (+0.1%), while dry bulk decreased by
-16.2% to 47.3 million tonnes.
Last year, the largest volume of freight traffic was
has been handled by the Haropa port system (ports of Le Havre,
Rouen and Paris) with 80.8 million tonnes (-4.4%) followed by
ports of Marseille with 71.9 million tonnes (-7.6%), Dunkirk
with 43.8 million tonnes (-10.5%), Calais with 41.1 million tonnes
tonnes (+10.7%), Nantes-Saint Nazaire with 28.3 million tonnes
tonnes (-4.6%), La Rochelle with 8.5 million tonnes
(-10.9%) and Bordeaux with 6.2 million tonnes (-5.3%).
In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, French ports
handled 71.4 million tonnes of cargo, with a decline in
-1.3% compared to the same period of the previous year, of which
11.2 million tonnes of containerised cargo (-6.4%)
with a container handling of almost 1.2
million TEUs (-10.2%), 14.6 million tonnes of rolling stock
(+8.9%), 11.7 million tonnes of dry bulk (-14.2%) and
32.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk (+2.2%). The most
significant quarterly traffic volumes were handled by the
Haropa port system with 20.5 million tons (+3.9%)
followed by the ports of Marseille with 18.8 million
tonnes (-2.7%), Dunkirk with 11.2 million tonnes
(-8.6%), Calais with 10.4 million tonnes (+10.7%),
Nantes-Saint Nazaire with 6.9 million tonnes (-9.8%),
Rochelle with 2.1 million tons (-10.8%) and Bordeaux with 1.4
million tonnes (-9.8%).