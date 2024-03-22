Three days of strike for the contract of Italian port workers

Three days of 24-hour national strike in Italian ports
declared by Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti. "We
proclaimed jointly between 3 and 5 April with articulations
territorial territory", explains a note from Filt, specifying that,
'Despite the numerous meetings already held and the recent
proclamation of the state of unrest in the sector, from the negotiation
with counterparties for the renewal of the collective agreement
expired on 31 December, we still don't have
obtained adequate answers to the requests we have
advanced with our platform of demands."
According to the CGIL Transport Federation, "it is
necessary to recover the purchasing power that has been
significantly reduced in the last two years and recognize the right
adjustment for future inflation. Dock workers are
states among the most penalized during the pandemic as
sense of responsibility have ensured the supply of
of goods to the whole country even when all the rest of Italy was
firm. It is therefore necessary to renew the collective bargaining agreement for female and female workers
port workers and, at the same time, defend its principles
constituent bodies that have, until now, contributed to ensuring the unity of the
and the resilience of the entire port system."