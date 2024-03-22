Spediporto, a public-private foundation to create the Green Logistic Valley of Genoa

On the occasion of its annual meeting, today
The Association of Genoese Freight Forwarders has relaunched its
project to establish a "Green Logistic Valley" in
Valpolcevera, the area behind the port of Genoa which is the
second river basin of the Ligurian capital. Emphasizing that for
the implementation of the project is essential the support of the
institutions, including through tools to be applied quickly, such as
the Simplified Logistics Zone, on the occasion of today's shareholders' meeting
Spediporto has launched the proposal of a Foundation in
public-private participation to carry out the initiative.
During the meeting, moreover, in his report to the assembly,
the president of Spediporto, Andrea Giachero, illustrated the
difficulties experienced by the sector in recent months, also due to
effect of tensions over Suez, with European ports having
recorded many minus signs and where the port of Genoa also
closed 2023 with negative values. But," Giachero pointed out,
Other aspects of the economy are also suffering and for this reason -
He noted - it is necessary to find new ways.