AD Ports will acquire 60% of the capital of Tbilisi Dry Port

The UAE port group AD Ports has signed an agreement with
Georgia's Inveco LLC to acquire 60% of Tbilisi's capital
Dry Port, the company owned by Inveco and the Norwegian
Wilhelmsen, which is developing the dry port of Tbilisi, located in
strategically between the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea, which is expected to
It will become operational at the end of this year. AD Ports has
specified that it will initially invest 61 million DIRHAMs
($16.5 million) in the project, which consists of three
phases, the first of which will have an annual capacity of
traffic of 96,500 TEU containers, which will rise to
286,000 TEU.
The Emirati group has announced that the Georgian dry port
will be managed by Spain's Noatum Logistics, of which AD Ports
completed the acquisition in the middle of last year
(
of 3
July 2023).