On Saturday, EST's container terminal in the port of Augusta became operational

On Saturday, with the docking of the container ship Michigan
, it was
Inauguration of the operational start-up of the Augsburg container terminal
managed by the European Terminal Services (EST) to which it is
Moved the business to the container segment
previously held in the port of Catania
(
of 15
February
2024). The new container terminal in Augsburg is located
covers an area of about 86,000 square meters, is equipped with
a quay of about 260 linear meters and a draught of -14.5
meters that in some places rises to -16.5. Currently, the terminal is
equipped with a 150-tonne Konecranes MHC mobile crane and within
at the end of 2024, two more MHCs of the same will be added
lifting capacity. The terminal is equipped with
An area for reefer containers where there are already 170
plugs that will become 550 by March 15, 2025. The forecourt,
In addition, it is equipped with six state-of-the-art stackers and in the
Over the next few years, EST plans to invest further in
Totally green infrastructures and equipment.
'With a view to a systemic and
rationalisation of the ports belonging to the
Pozzallo) - recalled Antonio Pandolfo, president and sales &
marketing director of EST, on the occasion of the inauguration -
the Port System Authority of Eastern Sicily has
decided to move container traffic from the port of Catania to the
port of Augusta, specializing Catania for cruise traffic,
Ro-Ro, Pax and Ro-Ro. In Augsburg we have ample space available, in
an advantageous position in the Mediterranean and in connection with the
with the motorway system that allows us not to
interfering with city traffic. We plan to open new
services and to intercept connections that currently
they serve the ports of the Adriatic. We are very proud to
The inauguration of the new terminal opens a new season for
EST and its development activities'.