GNV condolences for the death of the Antares seafarer

Following the incident in the port of Naples that caused the
death of a seafarer on board the GNV ferry Antares
(
of 25
March
2024), the shipping company expressed its
condolences and the grief of the family of the colleague, member of the
of the crew, showing them the utmost closeness and support.
Specifying that the company ensures maximum cooperation
to the authorities in charge to clarify the exact dynamics
of the incident, GNV announced that, from an initial reconstruction of the
In fact, the seafarer was fatally run over by a
semi-trailer during the loading phase on the ship that was
moored at the port of Naples and was preparing to leave for the
Palermo.