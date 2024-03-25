USB proclaims a first 24-hour day of strike by port workers on April 5

USB Mare e Porti has proclaimed a first 24-hour day of
Port workers' strike for April 5th.
Announcing the protest initiative, the union explained that,
Following the National Assembly of Port Delegates held in
Civitavecchia on 27 February, the Unione Sindacale di Base Mare and
Ports proclaimed a state of national unrest in the sector
and organized a series of meetings in the various ports of call
Italian. "At the center of the confrontation - specified the
trade union in a note - the USB platform on the renewal of the CCNL, with
the demand for real wage increases of at least €300 in pay
(no welfare) and the convening of its own delegation to the
national contract table, as provided for in the Text
Unique on Representation and the count of membership data. The
port workers have the right to be represented by the
organizations that choose. In addition, on the basis of the findings
precisely from the confrontation with the port workers - he specified
USB - there is a strong concern for a reform
wanted by the current government, which is likely to go to
further demolish Law 84/94 by introducing the
privatisation of port authorities and the
final discussion of port companies and port companies in general
Art 17. There is talk of introducing new elements of flexibility
and precariousness, as already done in the port of Gioia Tauro
with the infamous intermittent work agreement. No opening
in this reform, on the other hand, with regard to the recognition of the
port work as exhausting."
Based on this platform, USB Sea and Ports proclaimed
the first day of the strike, with mobilization appointments in
every single port that will be communicated soon.