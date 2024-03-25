The port community of La Spezia remembers Giorgio Bucchioni

One year after the death of Giorgio Santiago Bucchioni, one
of the protagonists of the miracle of the port of La Spezia, the community
port of the Ligurian port recalled his figure as a
«An intelligent, constant and tireless reference point for institutions,
associations, companies and professionals who turned to him,
Always ready to realistically share problem solving
young and old, as a connoisseur that he was profound and up-to-date
not only of what was happening in the world, but also of the city that
loved and for whom he always cared about expectations and perspectives of
development. No pretense."
"Above all, for this reason," the
Associations of Shipping Agents, Customs Officers and Customs Officers
freight forwarders of La Spezia - we have felt and still feel the
Giorgio, the President, is missing, but for a shared feeling
It's as if it's still present among us in our memories and
Such is the mark that Man has left
Not only in the port community, which in gratitude has
immediately dedicated the Auditorium of the Authority, which presided over the
years of transition. To everlasting memory. And we feel it present,
the President, even every time we come back to ask ourselves: he
what he would say, how he would behave, how he would
answered, what would he do in the face of this or that
issue, whether public or private. We know that this is also
the indelible mark of the legacy of a powerful and rich legacy
which we are called to accept and honour intelligently,
dignity and determination, increasingly aware of the
to have the honour and the burden of writing, thanks also to Him on
solid foundations, the next chapter in the history of a
A jewel-like port but conceived as the backbone of the development
social and economic aspects of the city'.