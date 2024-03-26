A container ship knocks down the Key Bridge at the Port of Baltimore

At 1:30 a.m. tonight, Baltimore time, the container ship
Dali
while sailing on the Patapsco River hit a pylon
of the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing the bridge to collapse in
steel, which is the longest of the bridges they cross
rivers and streams in the port area of the American city.
Several vehicles passing on the bridge fell into the water.
The accident caused by the ship, which has a capacity of 9,962
TEU, has cut off access to most of the quays of the
U.S. port except for industrial and logistics area
Tradepoint Atlantic where a container terminal will be built
operated by MSC Group's Terminal Investment Limited
(
of 26
October
2022).