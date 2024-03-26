The extension of the EU ETS to shipping? A blessing for shipping companies, says T&E
The surcharges for the ETS represent an exercise in profit, rather than a transfer of costs
The application of the EU ETS to maritime transport
European Union Emissions Trading Scheme, which is
which took place on January 1st after being decided in the
2022 with the aim of promoting the reduction of gas emissions
greenhouse effect also in the shipping industry, seems to have
Currently, the effect of economically benefiting companies
navigation. This is supported by a study conducted by Transport &
Environment (T&E), the organization that aims to
support the reduction of the impact of transport on the environment,
that ocean carriers are profiting from the
inclusion in the EU carbon market.
The study examined a sample of 565 voyages of 20 ships
departing from and arriving at the European ports of the first four
European container shipping companies - MSC, Maersk, CMA
CGM and Hapag-Lloyd -, from which it would appear that in almost 90% of cases
Shipping companies would charge their customers
nick-bellies to cover the costs of including their services
in the EU ETS that would bring revenue to companies
higher than what these companies actually shell out
to offset emissions from their ships by returning or
purchasing emission unit allowances per tonne of CO2
equivalent issued on the regulated market.
Remembering that in 2024 ships will only have to pay 40%
of their emissions, which will rise to 70% in 2025
and 100% in 2026, T&E referred to the "case
limit" of the Danish company Maersk, which - explained
The organization - may have earned over 325 thousand euros for
a single trip from China to Germany. The average value of
profits from nicks for the EU ETS are
currently - according to Transport & Environment - 60,000 euros
for each voyage of a Maersk vessel examined in the study,
€25,000 for an MSC ship, €23,000 for a ship of the
Hapag-Lloyd is €14,000 for a CMA CGM vessel.
The study shows that, of the 565 trips analyzed, 486 (86%)
of the total) would have made windfall profits. The research
points out that the higher profits deriving from the
the application of surcharges for the EU ETS generated by a single
Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM and MSC ships
would have amounted to 204,000, 139,000 and 125,000 respectively
euro. In an entire year, the study points out, the container ship
Maersk's Elly Maersk is believed to record
Profits of €1.77 million from the application of surcharges
for the ETS, MSC's Benedikt of €1.37 million,
Alexis of CMA CGM profits of 818 thousand euros and the
Hapag-Lloyd's Al Jameliyah ship at 639 thousand euros.
Not even taking into consideration the hypothesis that the
any high ETS surcharge prices currently applied
by shipping companies may be the consequence of a
initial phase of adaptation, perhaps temporary, to the European system
emissions trading and its impact on carriers
seafarers, far from easy to predict, Carlos Rico, expert
of environmental and transport policies at the Spanish headquarters
of T&E, denounced that "shipping giants have
used environmental measures as a way to charge more
customers. Whether it's the blockade in the Red Sea and a new
Cost of carbon - he accused - shipping companies
They always win."
Implicitly responding to the fears expressed by the ports
in view of the extension of the EU ETS to the
shipping about the possibility that shipping companies
decide to change the routes of their ships to avoid the
ports in the region by making them call at non-European ports, "because
"They should never do that," Rico noted, "since from that
Are they profitable?"
The study concludes that "the profits from the
surcharges for the ETS will exceed the actual costs for the ETS to
shipping companies'. "Their customers
and end consumers - according to the research - bear not only the
emissions costs, while carriers gain new and significant gains
Profits. The economies of scale with which maritime transport operates
allow for this type of cost transfer. Consumers
would pay negligible amounts for the final products, while the
shipping companies would increase their margins."
"This conclusion," the study states, "is
prudential, as it takes into account the presumed cost of issuance
of container ships equal to 90€/tCO2, almost double
of the current ETS price of €56.75 (as of 03/12/2024). Although the
carriers can argue that these costs will be distributed over a wide range of
different routes and across the entire fleet, our results show that
whereas loss-making ships and routes account for only a small
minority of each company's fleet. Therefore, it is
that surcharges for the ETS will be an exercise in
rather than a transfer of costs'.
