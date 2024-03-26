Sixth edition of Contship and SRM's Corridors and Logistics Efficiency Report

Further investment in intermodality could
Significantly increase competitiveness
of Italian industry, with peaks of 70% in Lombardy and 87%
in Emilia Romagna. It is one of the findings of the sixth
edition of the survey carried out by the Contship Italia Group in
collaboration with SRM, which aims to bring elements of
relevant analyses to increase the competitiveness of the
Italian logistics. The survey, presented today in Milan,
400 manufacturing companies exporting and/or importing
by sea with containers located in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and
Veneto, three regions account for about 41% of GDP and 51% of the
Italian foreign trade and an important slice of their trade
takes place by sea (28% for Lombardy, 33% for Veneto and
37% for Emilia Romagna).
While 55% of respondents support the need to
further investments in intermodality, 64% of companies
respondents also consider digitalization "very"
or "very" important to your supply chain
(61% in the last edition of the survey) and this percentage reaches
to cover the entire sample (99.8%) if we add the companies that
They believe it is medium-important.
Among the issues addressed, the survey examined the use of
by Italian manufacturing companies of the Ex clause
Works under which the obligation of the seller of the goods is
limited to making its delivery available
of the purchaser at its own premises or at agreed sites.
The survey points out that the use of the Franco clause
Factory continues to be very high and in 2023 75% of the
companies opted for Ex Works compared to 55% in 2022 and 64%
2019-2023. This, the survey notes,
It means less work and less development potential for young people.
Italian logistics operators. The survey finds that culture
of the Former Works in the enterprises is confirmed by the fact that
whereas 61% do not intend to consider contractual arrangements
alternatives in foreign sales and 23% would do so if there were
A clear saving in shipping costs.
If the increased use of the Ex-Works clause means
less work and opportunities for logistics operators,
However, companies increasingly prefer to rely on
Outsourcing logistics: the survey explains that in 2023 the number of
of companies that preferred to have logistics managed outsourced
in export operations, from 77% to
95%, and the same for import operations, with 94%
of companies that outsource logistics compared to the
82% of 2022.