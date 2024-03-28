Fincantieri, contracted with the Indonesian Ministry of Defense for the supply of two PPA units

As part of the collaborative reports initiated by the Italian Ministry of Defence, Fincantieri and the Indonesian Ministry of Defense signed a contract worth 1.18 billion euros for the supply of two PPA, highly regarded naval units flexible with the ability to carry out multiple tasks ranging from patrolling with rescue capabilities at sea, to civil protection operations, as well as frontline combatant ship. The altura polivalent patrols under the order, originally intended for the Italian Military Navy, are currently under construction and lineup at the integrated site of Riva Trigoso and Muggiano.
PPA units, capable of employing fast craft type RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) up to a length of more than 11 meters with seawater through lateral cranes or an after-engine ramp located at stern, are 143 meters long and have a crew of about 170 people.
Fincantieri specified that the interest of the Indonesian Ministry for PPA units was born out of the naval campaign in the Far East of the Francesco Morosini , second ship of the PPA class of the Italian Navy that in July of 2023 also made stops in Indonesia.
As part of the operation, Fincantieri will act as the first contractor to the Indonesian Ministry of Defence and will coordinate in particular the other industrial partners, including Leonardo, for the adaptations of the combat system. vessels and the provision of the relevant logistical services. The relevant agreements will be defined in compliance with the applicable legislation, including that in respect of transactions between related parties. The effectiveness of the contract is subject to the due authorisation by the relevant institutions.
"This contract is a milestone for the development of the strategic partnership between our group and Indonesia," Fincantieri Chief Executive Officer Pierroberto Folgiero said in a statement. We see this as the first of other important opportunities for collaboration with the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, in a rationale for long-term partnerships thanks to the structural support of our institutions, starting with the Ministry of Defense and the Italian Navy Navy. Southeast Asia is a central area from the geopolitical point of view where Fincantieri wants to strengthen its presence, as defined in the industrial plan. "