Last year, Chinese group COSCO Shipping's revenues fell by -55.1% percent

In 2023, following the rapid descent of the value of maritime nols followed by the historic peaks reached in the period of the worldwide spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the revenues of the Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. marked the first decrease after seven consecutive years of growth. Last year the group's business volume amounted to 175.4 billion yuan (24.3 billion), with a -55.1% percent decline on 2022 percent determined by the -56.1% percent contraction in revenues from shipping activities. containerized of the group stood at 168.1 billion yuan, while revenues generated by terminalistic activities increased by 6.1% percent to 10.4 billion yuan.
The reduction in revenues also resulted in the slight decline in -3.5% of the container volumes carried by the fleet that amounted to 23.5 million teu, of which almost 4.3 million teu (-5.5%) carried on the transpacific routes, market in totaling revenues of 41.2 billion yuan (-64.1%), 4.4 million teu (-4.0%) carried by the Asia-Europe services, assets that produced revenues of 35.4 billion (-64.9%), 4.3 million teu (-3.4%) carried on Chinese domestic routes, market in which revenues amounted to 20.4 billion (-14.3%), 8.0 million teu (-2.3%) carried on the other intra-Asian routes, region in which revenues amounted to 45.2 billion (-51.3%), and more than 2.6 million teu (-3.1%) on the other international routes, services that generated revenues of 25.9 billion (-49.8%).
The 2023 annual financial year was filed by the Chinese group with an operating profit of 24.6 billion yuan (-84.9%) and a net profit of 28.4 billion (-78.4%), with it from the containerized shipping segment equal to 22.6 billion (-85.9%) and 22.4 billion (-83.6%).
In the only fourth quarter of 2023, period in which COSCO's fleet transported 6.1 million teu, with an increase of 3.8% percent on the same quarter of 2022, the group's revenues totaled 40.9 billion yuan (-45.1% percent), of which 38.9 percent were billion products from shipping container shipping (-45.9%). The operating result was a negative sign and amounted to -5.9 billion yuan compared to an operating profit of 22.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, while net profit, or 2.4 billion, marked a decline of -83.6% percent.