The construction of the new series of large garage ships of the Swiss Sallaum Lines has begun

Last week, with a ceremony at the shipyard Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Co. in Fuzhou, the construction of a new Large Car and Truck Carrier (LCTC) was started for the elvetica Sallaum Lines, which will be the first garage ship of the series of eight "Ocean" class units of the capacity of 7.400-7.500 ceu to be part of the fleet of the Swiss company. The ship, to which the name has already been assigned Ocean Explorer
, will be taken in delivery at the end of next year. Long over 200 metres and 38 wide, the LCTC will have dual-fuel power supply for propulsion using liquefied natural gas, marine oil and low-sulphur intermediate fuel oil.