Last year, CIMC reported a -38.9% decline in container sales

In 2023 the revenues of China's China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. (CIMC), which is the world's leading manufacturer of intermodal containers, decreased by -9.7% percent from the previous year by being amounted to 127.8 billion yuan (17.6 billion), of which 30.2 billion yuan (-33.9% percent) generated by the sale of the containers. The trend in the value of revenues improved during 2023, having been recorded a decline of -25.1% percent in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2022 followed by contractions of -7.2% percent in the following quarter and -6.6% percent. in the third quarter to then mark an increase of 0.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
In the full year 2023 operating profit stood at 2.8 billion yuan (-62.3% percent) and net profit to 1.9 billion (-59.5% percent).
Last year the sales of containers produced by CIMC amounted to 757mila teu (-38.9%), of which 664mila teu of containers for dry loads (-40.0%) and over 92mila teu of fridge containers (-29.6%).
In the fourth quarter of 2023, container sales, after seven quarters of decline, returned to growth of 200mila teu, with a rise of 58.4% percent on the corresponding period of the previous year thanks to growth of 96.0% percent. of dry box sales, found to be 188mila teu, while reefer sales decreased by -59.5% percent by falling to about 12mila teu.
CIMC believes that in 2024 the market for container production is expected to show improvement, with world production expected to be more than three million teu compared to more than two million teu in 2022, even though the unknowns are many, to starting from the evolution of the global economic situation and geopolitical tensions.