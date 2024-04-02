In 2023, container traffic in the port of Piraeus increased by +2.0%
There were 1.5 million cruise passengers (+68.6%)
Il Pireo
April 2, 2024
Last year, container traffic handled
from the port of Piraeus was 5.1
million TEUs, an increase of +2.0%. Communicating the results
recorded in 2023, the Port Authority of the
Greek port, which is controlled by China's COSCO Shipping,
reported that last year the traffic of new cars was
state of 317 thousand vehicles, with a decrease of -9.6% on 2022.
In the passenger sector, cruise traffic is
increased by +68.6% to almost 1.5 million passengers,
while the traffic of regular maritime services marked a
Up +7.9% with a total of almost 16.2 million passengers.
